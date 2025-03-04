Members Of Sonic Youth, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, & More Contribute To NYContinuity Comp

Eugene Hütz was born in what's now Ukraine, but his band Gogol Bordello formed in New York City over 25 years ago. Last night the band played the annual Tibet House benefit at Cargenie Hall, and today, the musician has announced a compilation he's curated called NYContinuity Vol.1: New New York Does Old New York, a collection of modern New York-based artists covering New York artists of the past.

The compilation features Puzzled Panther’s cover of Sonic Youth’s “Dirty Boots,” Pons' take on Suicide's "Fast Money Music," Mary Shelley's version of Talking Heads’ “The Great Curve,” and more tributes. There's also a few new original songs, including one by Hütz and Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Karen O. Hütz explains in a press release:

Arriving in NYC in 1997, I no longer felt like a marginal freakaholic. The city took me under its wing, picked me up, and pinned me straight into the lineage where I belonged. NYContinuity is dedicated to preserving and perpetuating NYC’s unique ability to define the blueprint the world will inevitably copy for the next 15–20 years. Music comes from a generational cross pollination. The greatest thing about punk rock was that it had an unprecedented mix of people of all backgrounds and all ages striking new sparks out of each other.

As a preview today, you can hear Grace Bergere cover the Velvet Underground’s 1966 debut single “All Tomorrow’s Parties” featuring Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore. Listen to that and see the full compilation tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Grace Bergere (Feat. Thurston Moore) - “All Tomorrow’s Parties” (The Velvet Underground)

02 Puzzled Panther - “Fractured”

03 Mary Shelley - “Bourgeois De Ville”

04 Pons - “Fast Money Music” (Suicide)

05 Puzzled Panther - “Dirty Boots” (Sonic Youth)

06 Mary Shelley - “The Great Curve” (Talking Heads)

07 Karen O & E. Hutz (Merc Yes Mix) - “Raven”

08 Crazy & The Brains (Freak Mods And Hutz Remix) - “Punk Rocker” (Teddybears ft. Iggy Pop)

09 Abazaba (Feat. Eugene Hutz) - “Isolation” (Joy Division)

10 Mary Shelley (Freak Mods Remix) - “Bourgeois De Ville”

11 BKGD Audio - “Fun” (Murphy’s Law)

12 Grace Bergere (Mr. Pharmacist aka Gregg Foreman Remix) - “A Little Blood”

13 Gogol Bordello - “You Know It’s Dark When Atheist Starts to Pray” (Jesse Malin)

NYContinuity Vol.1: New New York Does Old New York is out 4/4/ on Casa Gogol.