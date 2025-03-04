Glare – “Nü Burn”

Glare, the heavy shoegaze crew from Texas' Rio Grande Valley, have done a lot of things since their 2017 inception. They've put out a bunch of tracks, become a viral success, and cut ties with former frontman Christian “Rez” Resendez over still-mysterious social-media allegations. After all that, Glare still haven't released a full-length album, but that's about to change. Next month, they'll release their debut LP Sunset Funeral, and we already posted the singles "Mourning Haze" and "Guts." Now, they've got another one.

Glare's nü song "Nü Burn" is the sort of comforting haze-warp that this band does so well. The riffs and drums are big and meaty enough that Glare make sense playing hardcore festivals. But they've ornamented those riffs and drums with soft, gauzy melodies, and they sing tender harmonies that remind me of Simon And Garfunkel. Here's how the band describes it:

"Nü Burn" is about how it feels like the world stops when you’re grieving. "I’ll find you in a new sun, feel a new burn" means finding those we lost in the warmth we feel... it's a big, explosive song and probably our heaviest. When we finished writing, it we immediately knew it’d be a single.

"Nü Burn" is a very pretty song, and you can hear it below.

Sunset Funeral is out 4/4 on Deathwish/Sunday Drive.