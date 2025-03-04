Car Seat Headrest Announce New Album The Scholars: Hear “Gethsemane”

Rev those engines: Car Seat Headrest are back. Will Toledo and company have announced their new rock opera album The Scholar, the follow-up to 2020's Making A Door Less Open. Before it's out on May 2, they've shared the epic 11-minute single "Gethsemane" today.

Car Seat Headrest didn't mean to take five years between albums. But Making A Door Less Open arrived right alongside a pandemic, and not long after COVID began to loosen its grip on the touring world, Toledo came down with a nasty bout of long COVID. He began studying a bunch of "spiritual practices," he explains in a press release, which informed The Scholars as much as classic playwrights and composers did.

Of the ever-evolving "Gethsemane," Car Seat Headrest explain:

Rosa studies at the medical school of Parnassus University. After an experience bringing a medically deceased patient back to life, she begins to regain powers suppressed since childhood, of healing others by absorbing their pain. Each night, instead of dreams, she encounters the raw pain and stories of the souls she touches throughout the day. Reality blurs, and she finds herself taken deep into secret facilities buried beneath the medical school, where ancient beings that covertly reign over the college bring forth their dark plans.

Watch Andrew Wonder's video for "Gethsemane" and see the tracklist for The Scholars below, plus Car Seat Headrest's tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “CCF (I’m Gonna Stay With You)”

02 “Devereaux”

03 “Lady Gay Approximately”

04 “The Catastrophe (Good Luck With That, Man)”

05 “Equals”

06 “Gethsemane”

07 “Reality”

08 “Planet Desperation”

09 “True/False Lover”

TOUR DATES:

05/16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

06/07 - New York, NY @ Governors Ball

06/28 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

07/12 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

07/26 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed (Fairgrounds)

08/08 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek

09/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Highmark Skyline at the Mann Center

09/27 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

11/11 - Oakland, CA @ The Fox

The Scholars is out 5/2 via Matador.