Faster Pussycat Singer’s Fiancée Dies After Falling Overboard The ’80s Cruise

Kimberly Burch, the 56-year-old fiancée of Faster Pussycat lead singer Taime Downe has reportedly died after falling overboard during the nostalgic music-themed '80s Cruise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a woman fell overboard on Monday night, and the ship's crew launched a search and rescue effort. TMZ reports that Burch was the woman in question and that Burch remains missing and is presumed dead.

The '80s Cruise, currently taking place on Royal Caribbean's Explorer Of The Seas, was in the first day of its seven-day voyage, and glam metal veterans Faster Pussycat were among the acts booked to perform. The bill for the cruise also includes people like Adam Ant, Tiffany, Christopher Cross, Sheila E., Men At Work, and fellow glam-metal acts Warrant, Dokken, and Firehouse. Burch reportedly fell overboard around 11PM, around the same time that Squeeze finished their set. The ship stopped for a few hours, and it's currently continuing its voyage. One passenger tweeted, "It looks like the woman ‘jumped’ from the balcony of her 8th floor room after an argument with her partner."

According to TMZ, Kimberly Burch fell from the ship "shortly after a heated argument" with Taime Downe, and "it’s still unclear whether Kimberly jumped or accidentally fell from the ship." The incident reportedly happened about 20 miles from Freeport, and the US Coast Guard assisted the Royal Bahamas Defense Force with their search.