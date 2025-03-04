Dean Johnson – “Blue Moon”

In 2023, Seattle's Dean Johnson shared his debut album Nothing For Me, Please on his 50th birthday and became an Americana darling. Today, he's sharing his new song "Blue Moon" and announcing his signing to Saddle Creek.

"Blue Moon" is for the 20th installment of Saddle Creek's Document series, the label's project of 7" releases that come with a zine. For his B-side, Johnson covered Lucinda Williams' “Lake Charles,” which will be out in April.

About "Blue Moon," John says, "Did you ever lie in bed listening for a sound down the street? A whistle, a coo, the approach of someone’s feet? This song is ultimately an ode to bedroom windows; to climbing out of them late at night."

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

04/10 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

04/15 - Aalborg, DK @ 1000 Fryd

04/16 - Copenhagen, DK @ BETA2300

04/17 - Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall

04/18 - Oslo, NO @ Salt (Pyramiden)

04/19 - Stockholm, SE @ HUS7

04/20 - Tampere, FI @ Telakka

04/21 - Helsinki, FI @ Kuudes Linja

04/23 - Esch-Alzette, LUX @ Kulturfabrik

04/24 - Groningen, NL @ Der AA-Theater

04/25 - Eindhoven, NL @ Rozenknopje

04/27 - Duffel, BE @ Cinema Plaza

04/29 - Manchester, UK @ The Lodge

04/30 - London, UK @ St Pancras Old Church

05/01 - Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny

05/03 - Edinburgh, UK @ Voodoo Rooms

05/04 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

05/07 - Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

05/08 - Brighton, UK @ Komedia

08/08-10 - Lyons, CO @ Rocky Mountain Folks Festival

09/04 - Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA *

09/05 - Boise, ID @ Morrison Center * (sold out)

09/06 - Carnation, WA @ Remlinger Farms *

09/07 - Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield *

* = supporting Gregory Alan Isakov

Blue Moon b/w Lake Charles 7” is out 4/11 on Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.