Dean Johnson – “Blue Moon”

In 2023, Seattle's Dean Johnson shared his debut album Nothing For Me, Please on his 50th birthday and became an Americana darling. Today, he's sharing his new song "Blue Moon" and announcing his signing to Saddle Creek.
"Blue Moon" is for the 20th installment of Saddle Creek's Document series, the label's project of 7" releases that come with a zine. For his B-side, Johnson covered Lucinda Williams' “Lake Charles,” which will be out in April.
About "Blue Moon," John says, "Did you ever lie in bed listening for a sound down the street? A whistle, a coo, the approach of someone’s feet? This song is ultimately an ode to bedroom windows; to climbing out of them late at night."
TOUR DATES:
04/10 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
04/15 - Aalborg, DK @ 1000 Fryd
04/16 - Copenhagen, DK @ BETA2300
04/17 - Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall
04/18 - Oslo, NO @ Salt (Pyramiden)
04/19 - Stockholm, SE @ HUS7
04/20 - Tampere, FI @ Telakka
04/21 - Helsinki, FI @ Kuudes Linja
04/23 - Esch-Alzette, LUX @ Kulturfabrik
04/24 - Groningen, NL @ Der AA-Theater
04/25 - Eindhoven, NL @ Rozenknopje
04/27 - Duffel, BE @ Cinema Plaza
04/29 - Manchester, UK @ The Lodge
04/30 - London, UK @ St Pancras Old Church
05/01 - Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny
05/03 - Edinburgh, UK @ Voodoo Rooms
05/04 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint
05/07 - Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana
05/08 - Brighton, UK @ Komedia
08/08-10 - Lyons, CO @ Rocky Mountain Folks Festival
09/04 - Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA *
09/05 - Boise, ID @ Morrison Center * (sold out)
09/06 - Carnation, WA @ Remlinger Farms *
09/07 - Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield *
* = supporting Gregory Alan Isakov
Blue Moon b/w Lake Charles 7” is out 4/11 on Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.