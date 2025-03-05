SPELLLING – “Destiny Arrives”

SPELLLING's new album Portrait Of My Heart is finally only a few weeks away. Chrystia Cabral's singles "Portrait Of My Heart" and "Alibi" have served as magnificent previews, and today she's offering another taste with "Destiny Arrives."

“I wanted to have some moments on this album like on The Turning Wheel that honor my love of strings and the whimsical, romantic Stevie Wonder Secret Life Of Plants-style synth theatrics," Cabral explains. "I’m really happy those elements of SPELLLING get to shine on this track. ‘Destiny Arrives’ kind of acts as this sweet moment of purity and optimism amongst the more punchy and aggressive songs on Portrait Of My Heart."

“I was thinking about courage and how scary it can be to accept change and to follow your true path in life," she continues. "In the video we are making these subtle allusions to a werewolf transformation to show this idea of Destiny as being an affliction or curse when you are resistant to your true calling. Embracing the danger of the unknown becomes a euphoric state by the end of the song.”

Watch the Ambar Navarro-directed music video below.

Portrait Of My Heart is out 3/28 via Sacred Bones.