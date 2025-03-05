Skip to Content
Yoshika Colwell – “Fighting On The Wing”

2:31 PM EST on March 5, 2025

Last month, Yoshika Colwell unveiled the wispy ballad "Last Night," which was her first new material since her 2024 collaborative EP This Weather with Vernon Spring. Today, the English singer-songwriter is back with another sprawling tune titled "Fighting On The Wing."

"'Fighting On The Wing' is a beginning song, exploring the first steps of a new avenue and finally ending chronic cycles of hurt," Colwell says. "It's largely centered around the experience of sitting in my new garden in London, observing, listening, processing and coming into the present after a long time. It's a spring song, metaphorically and literally. Elderflower and birds and explosions of green. A tentative unfurling into peace in the face of relentless human desire to over-analyze. The song echoes the sentiment of the poem 'The Peace Of Wild Things' by Wendell Berry."

The breathtaking track is buoyed by meditative guitar and twinkly synths, with Colwell's beautiful vocals serving as the centerpiece as she delivers moving lyrics. "Fighting On The Wing" was co-written with and co-produced by Oli Bayston and Jimmy Hogarth, and it was recorded at Studio Orbb. Watch the earthly music video by Tilly Wace below.

