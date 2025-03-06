Runnner – “Spackle”

After an ambient excursion with last year's Starsdust and Dust 2, Runnner returned to his folk-tinged indie-rock roots with “Untitled October Song” and "Coinstar." Today, Noah Weinman is back with the sweeping tearjerker "Spackle."

"Whenever possible, I try to reduce the most complicated feelings to the simplest example," Weinman explained, continuing:

So, I framed this song around the day I went to finish patching up all the holes in the apartment I shared with my ex. This song took a long time to write. I had all these vignettes that I was pulling from to make this montage, but I had to cut a lot (the song is already five minutes long), so I wasn’t sure where to begin. I remember asking myself, "What should it look like?" and then laughing as I thought, "Yeah, let’s just start there."

"Spackle" serves as a benefit single for LA wildfire relief with 100% of Bandcamp proceeds going to Mutual Aid LA Network for the month of March, plus Run For Cover matching the donation. Weinman has joined forces with Yellow House Sessions, about which he said:

We first premiered "Spackle" in 2023 during a live performance for Yellow House Sessions, which is run by my friends Nina Raj and Erik Shute out of North Pasadena. They’ve been really important people in my life, as well as in the lives of so many in my community (both musical and non-musical). Their area was heavily affected by the Eaton Fire, and I wanted to use this release as a way to support them and their neighborhood.

Shute and Raj of Yellow House added:

We live on the edge of the burn zone and repairs to our yard and home will take time, but we’re hopeful that we can restore the space and eventually continue to host more backyard sessions. In the meantime, Nina is focused on her other project, Altadena Seed Library, which is a growing network of seed exchange boxes and educational and conservation resources. She’s working to regrow yards and developed green spaces across the neighborhood.

Listen to phenomenal "Spackle" below, and purchase it here.