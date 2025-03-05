Illuminati Hotties – “777”

Sarah Tudzin has pulled off a lot of different sounds under the banner of Illuminati Hotties, and her new single adds another one to the mix. "777," out now, is the closest thing I've heard to a Hotties shoegaze track. Heaping mounds of distorted guitar are pulled along by a relentless undertow, with Tudzin's gleaming vocals and screaming/dreamy guitar melodies taking turns leading the charge, and thanks to the energy and craftsmanship on display, it never feels like a cheap cash-in on an oversaturated trend. In fact, it's my favorite thing she's released in a minute. Tap in below.