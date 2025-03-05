Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Illuminati Hotties – “777”

8:27 AM EST on March 5, 2025

Sarah Tudzin has pulled off a lot of different sounds under the banner of Illuminati Hotties, and her new single adds another one to the mix. "777," out now, is the closest thing I've heard to a Hotties shoegaze track. Heaping mounds of distorted guitar are pulled along by a relentless undertow, with Tudzin's gleaming vocals and screaming/dreamy guitar melodies taking turns leading the charge, and thanks to the energy and craftsmanship on display, it never feels like a cheap cash-in on an oversaturated trend. In fact, it's my favorite thing she's released in a minute. Tap in below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Gracie Abrams – “Sold Out” (Feat. Bon Iver & Aaron Dessner)

December 22, 2025
New Music

Bad History Month – “The Fighters” (Dust From 1000 Years Cover)

December 22, 2025
New Music

BEA1991 – “Almost A Lover”

December 21, 2025
New Music

Bernice – “Poisson Noël”

December 20, 2025
New Music

John Keek Shares New Single “somuchlove” With Mk.gee & Andrew Aged

December 19, 2025
New Music

Nyxy Nyx – “dreaming in Raincoats 2” (Feat. Midwife’s Madeline Johnston)

December 19, 2025