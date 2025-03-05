Skip to Content
Watch Amanda Seyfried Sing Joni Mitchell And Accompany Herself On Dulcimer

8:48 AM EST on March 5, 2025

Amanda Seyfried was in Mamma Mia, so obviously she can sing, but it's safe to say we at Stereogum were not familiar with her game. Seyfried was a guest on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show promoting her new Peacock TV series Long Bright River. During the visit to 30 Rock, she showed off her musical acumen by performing a short cover of Joni Mitchell's Blue classic "California" on the dulcimer, which she learned how to play during the pandemic. While strumming the instrument with a comfortable degree of expertise, she sang Mitchell's lyrics with power and grace. It was genuinely impressive, and you might end up giddy like Fallon when you watch it below.

During the full interview segment, Seyfried talked about the instruments she played growing up, and she dedicated her performance to "a state that deserves a lot of love right now."

