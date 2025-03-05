The Jesus Lizard – “I’m Tired Of Being Your Mother”

Last year, '90s noise-rock titans the Jesus Lizard returned with Rack, their first new album in 26 years. The Jesus Lizard were off-and-on reunited long before they made that album, but they hadn't released any music. Apparently, though, the floodgates are now open. The Jesus Lizard are once again operating as a functional recording act, and I think they're putting out music at a faster rate than they were in their heyday. Since releasing Rack, they've released the singles "Cost Of Living" and "Westside." Today, they announce a new Record Store Day EP and drop another song.

The Jesus Lizard's new track "I'm Tired Of Being Your Mother" will appear on Flux, a new three-song EP that the band will release on Record Store Day. It's a creepy-crawly slow-burn riff-plod that really dials into this group's sinister side. David Yow's lyrics are made up entirely of terrible things that mothers sometimes tell their children. If you've ever said any of the lyrics of this song out loud, look into family counseling.

In a press release, David Yow says, "When a friend of mine was about eight years old, living outside of New Orleans, his mother once said to him, in a slow, dull drawl, 'I'm tired uh bein' yo mutha.' That really struck me. The lyrics are actual quotes of awful things mothers have said to their children. Heartbreaking!" Below, listen to the song and check out the Jesus Lizard's upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

5/02 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

5/03 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

5/05-06 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

5/08-09 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

5/10-11 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

5/17 - Paris, France @ Elysée Montmartre

5/18 - Brussels, Belgium @ Les Nuits Botaniques

5/20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

5/22 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Den Grå Hal

5/23 - Oslo, Norway @ John Dee

5/24 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser

5/27 - Berlin, Germany @ SO36

5/28 - Köln, Germany @ Gebäude 9

5/30 - Lausanne, Switzerland @ Les Docks

5/31 - Bologna, Italy @ Link

6/01 - Rome, Italy @ Monk

6/02 - Milan, Italy @ Magnolia

6/04 - Lyon, France @ L'Epicerie Moderne

6/06 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Festival

6/08 - Barcelona, Spain @ Paral.lel 62

6/12 - Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Festival

The Flux EP is out 4/12, Record Store Day, on Ipecac