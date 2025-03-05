Lady Gaga Previews “Garden Of Eden” In F1 Commercial, Sings About SNL Cast In Promo

Lady Gaga's new album Mayhem drops on Friday, and she's currently taking every televised opportunity to remind us of her new album and her general existence. She debuted "Abracadabra" via Grammy-telecast commercial. She played the Super Bowl pre-show and the SNL50 concert. She's about to do double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live. And now, she's got a new-song teaser in a commercial for ESPN's coverage of Formula racing.

In ESPN's new Formula 1 ad, you can hear about 30 seconds of Gaga's new track "Garden Of Eden," which is not a Guns N' Roses cover, though that would probably be sick. Instead, it seems to be an old-school Gaga dance-pop track. This rollout makes perfect sense, right? After all, the fanbase Venn diagram between scientifically optimized auto racing and theatrically campy club music is a perfect circle. Hear the little bit that you can hear below.

Introducing @ESPNF1's anthem for the 2025 season ? 'Garden of Eden' by the one and only @ladygaga ? pic.twitter.com/INrpgyTO0r — ESPN (@espn) March 5, 2025

Gaga will also host and perform on SNL on Saturday and here's the new promo.

Mayhem is out 3/6 on Interscope.