Rodeo Boys Announce New Album Junior: Hear “All American Man”

1:30 PM EST on March 5, 2025

Rodeo Boys' Bandcamp bio offers a pretty good summary of the Lansing, Michigan band's whole deal: "What happens when the Miller High Life gets legs and starts walking around on its own." They make melodic punk with a hint of a country flair, and their new album Junior is out next month. Today, they've shared the single "All American Man," jam-packed with vocal harmonies and big, big guitars. Listen to that and see the album's tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “It Is Happening Again”
02 “Sam's Song”
03 “Let Down”
04 “Speedway”
05 “Lonesome Again”
06 “Pump Six”
07 “Peonies”
08 “Crystal Pt. 1”
09 “All American Man”
10 “Venus Fly Trap”
11 “Blue”
12 “Crystal Pt. 2”
13 “Cowgirl In The Dark”
14 “Bite The Bullet”

Junior is out 4/25 via Don Giovanni.

