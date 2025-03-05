It's probably a bad idea to snuggle dust. That stuff will crumble the moment that you touch it, and your pajamas will get dirty and you'll inhale bits of grime all night. Don't do that. Instead, I would suggest snuggling a person. Failing that, maybe a pet or a stuffed animal, or perhaps a pillow if you're really lonely. But if you wont to listen to "Dust," the new song from the Danish duo Snuggle, that's probably OK.

Snuggle is the team of Baby In Vain member Andrea Thuesen and producer Vilhelm Strange. They come from the same Copenhagen scene as artists like ML Buch and Astrid Sonne, and we already posted their single "Marigold." Their new one "Dust" starts out as a softly dreamy reverie, but it jumps up to another level when a breakbeat arrives. It's pretty! Snuggle describe "Dust" as "a love song for an apocalypse -- sunburnt skin, melting ice cream, and chaos humming in the back of everyone’s mind." They add, "Miss David Lynch." You and me both, Snuggle. Listen below.