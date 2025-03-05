Mei Semones – “I can do what I want”

There's not one obvious genre bucket to put Mei Semones in. The young Brooklyn musical artist's work has bits of indie rock, jazz, classical, and more in the mix, and it sounds not quite like anyone else. That's certainly true of "I can do what I want," Semones' new song out this week. The latest single from her debut album Animaru, which follows February's bossa-nova-inflected "Dumb Feeling," manages to be delicate and visceral, pretty and chaotic. It really lives up to its title.

Semones says the track "is one of the most high-energy songs on the album, as well as one of the most challenging songs to play. Lyrically the song is centered around doing what I want and what is best for me, and I hope it empowers other people to do what they want & prioritize what is best for them too." Watch Colin Tulley's video for "I can do what I want" below.

Animaru is out 5/2 via Bayonet.