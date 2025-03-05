Bedridden – “Chainsaw”

Someone needs to have a serious discussion with the Brooklyn band Bedridden. They need to hear that it's not too late to change their band name. Bedridden make blurry, grungy, '90s-style indie rock, and they racked up some buzz with their 2023 EP Amateur Heartthrob. Next month, they'll release their full-length debut Moths Strapped To Each Other’s Backs. That means there's still time! Surely, they can quickly come up with a band name that's more exciting than "Bedridden." I know that most of the good band names are taken, but you could probably pick a random dictionary word that would be more exciting than that one. Who wants to buy a shirt that says "Bedridden"?

I don't know. Maybe I'm the problem. Maybe I'm out of touch with what the kids want. Maybe a band name like Bedridden will make them more attractive, especially for the gen-Z types who are clearly voracious for sleepy shoegaze vibes. In any case, Bedridden are pretty good! We already posted their song "Etch," and now they've shared the fuzzy, lo-fi video for their woozy-catchy new track "Chainshaw." Bandleader Jack Riley has this to say:

The song is written from my perspective about a time when I made an uncertain decision to move in with a partner and her friend and a slew of manic stories that ensued after the fact. One of the stories was that of the roommates incessantly searching to buy a new lamp and how it bothered me. The video is me trying to break through that anger by destroying the lamps.

OK, big dog. Let those lamps know what time it is. Check it out below.

Moths Strapped To Each Other’s Backs is out 4/11 on Julia’s War. Maybe someone could talk to them about that album title, too.