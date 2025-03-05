Watch A New Teaser For Range Life, The Pavement Biopic Within Pavements

Last fall, Alex Ross Perry premiered Pavements, his biopic/documentary hybrid about Pavement, at Venice Film Festival. We saw a teaser clip back then that spliced together soundbites of Stephen Malkmus, Bob Nastanovich, Scott Kannberg, Steve West, and Mark Ibold chatting over newly filmed shots of actors acting as them in the '90s. Today, ahead of the film's wide release later this year, we get a new trailer that focuses on the biopic aspect of the project, which is called Range Life.

The trailer begins with Joe Keery as Malkmus onstage, introducing the band as the crowd boos -- presumably that infamous Lollapalooza '95 set. A melodramatic montage follows: "Yeah, this is music," Keery-as-Malkmus says. "If it's fun, it's fun. If it's work, it's work and that's not fun."

The trailer's music goes from "Here" into the opening guitar notes of "Grounded," which makes it seem like all the members of Pavement simultaneously died a very dramatic death. It's got that subtle ironic humor that Pavement fans should appreciate, and Keery has Malkmus' mumbly speech cadence down.

Range Life also stars Nat Wolff as Kannberg, Fred Hechinger as Nastanovich, Logan Miller as Ibold, Griffin Newman as West, and Jason Schwartzman as Matador founder Chris Lombardi. Watch it below.

Keery continues to release his own music as Djo.