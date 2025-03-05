Bladee, Yaeji, & Cuco Partner With Microsoft On New AI Projects

Today, Yaeji released the new song "Pondeggi.” The Korea-born, New York-based singer and DJ is also a part of a new AI project with Microsoft and TBA Agency called Artifacts, along with Swedish rapper Bladee, Mexican-American singer-songwriter and producer Cuco, and other artists.

Using Copilot's Microsoft's AI suite and open source AI tools, Bladee teamed up with James Ferraro, Yaeji with Andrew Thomas Huang, and Cuco with Paul Trillo and Paul Flores to create new work with the help of technology, per The Fader. The aim is to show "how cutting-edge innovation can amplify deeply personal artistic expression while remaining fundamentally guided by human imagination."

Bladee and James Ferraro made Sanctuary, a first-person desktop adventure game. Yaeji and Andrew Thomas Huang's creation was the music video for "Pondeggi"; Huang, the director, explained AI was used "as a pipeline tool and also as a means to alter the story itself." Cuco, Paul Trillo, and Paul Flores conceived of the A Love Letter To LA short film, which used generative models trained on Flores' drawings to "remix and reinterpret" the images, while a team of traditional artists animated them.

Watch the "Pondeggi" music video and the A Love Letter To LA short film below, and check out Sanctuary here.