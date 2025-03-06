Taylor Swift Ticket Resellers Charged In StubHub Hack

Last year, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour came to an end after selling over $2 billion in tickets. The nearly two-year long run was not without problems; on Monday (March 3), it was revealed that two people in New York allegedly stole and resold more than 900 tickets and turned a profit of $635,000.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz explained in a press release that in the summer of 2022 two individuals working at an outsourcing company that was contracted by StubHub— one of whom is 20-year-old Tyrone Rose — used their access to the platform to steal ticket URLs. They altered the email account information for the orders and redirected the URLs to accomplices, one of whom has since passed away and one of whom was 31-year-old Shamara P. Simmons. Those accomplices then downloaded the tickets and resold them for profit on StubHub.

Rose and Simmons were arrested and arraigned on Feb. 27 in Queens and charged with second-degree grand larceny, first-degree computer tampering, fourth-degree conspiracy, and fourth-degree computer tampering.