Perennial – “Perennial ’65”

12:08 AM EST on March 7, 2025

The infectious energy of Perennial's latest LP Art History landed them on our list of the Best New Acts Of 2024. Today, the New England mod-punk trio is announcing their new EP of ’60s-inspired tunes titled Perennial '65.

The title track is out now, and, according to the group, it's "Perennial trying to write the 15th track for Rubber Soul. We wanted something with a bit more of that Maximum R&B groove." The EP will also have a cover of the Kinks' "All Day And All Of The Night," plus two remixes of Art History tracks with Chris Walla (Death Cab For Cutie) and Cody Votolato (The Blood Brothers). Check out "Perennial '65" below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Perennial ’65”
02 “All Day And All Of The Night” (Kinks Cover)
03 “Tiger Technique” (Cody Votolato Remix)
04 “Up-tight” (Chris Walla Remix”)
05 “C Is For Cubism”

Perennial '65 is out 4/4 via Ernest Jenning Record Co.

