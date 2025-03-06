Skip to Content
Coldplay Will Help Curate First World Cup Final Halftime Show

8:11 PM EST on March 5, 2025

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chris Martin of Coldplay performs onstage at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

|Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Last year, Coldplay released their latest LP Moon Music and Chris Martin said the band wouldn't be making that many more albums. Now, the frontman is working alongside FIFA to help curate the first ever halftime show at the World Cup final next year.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino wrote on Instagram: “I can confirm the first ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final in New York New Jersey, in association with Global Citizen. This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world."

"I also want to thank Chris Martin and Phil Harvey of Coldplay, who will be working with us at FIFA to finalize the list of artists who will perform during the half time show, as well as at Times Square,” he continued.

The event will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19, 2026. Coldplay performed at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2016.
https://www.instagram.com/p/DGz7YYlo9ie/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Read More:

