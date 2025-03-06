Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo, & The 1975 Lead Glastonbury 2025 Lineup

8:59 AM EST on March 6, 2025

At the very beginning of 2025, Neil Young made a big announcement: He was out as headliner of this year's Glastonbury Festival. The festival was a "corporate turn-off" with a partnership with the BBC, and Young wanted nothing to do with it. This was news to everyone, since Glastonbury hadn't yet announced its lineup. Soon after, calls were made, and Young said that he'd headline the festival after all, blaming the breakdown on "an error in the information received." Today, Glastonbury has finally unveiled its initial lineup, and Neil Young is indeed headlining the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night. He's smack-dab in the middle of two other headliners, the 1975 and Olivia Rodrigo, who have basically nothing in common with Neil Young.

It's remarkable to see 79-year-old Neil Young slated to headline one of the world's biggest festivals, not even in the usual designated legend spot. On the Saturday-night bill, the other artists in the top line are all much-younger pop-girl types: Charli XCX, Raye, and Doechii. (You will be relieved to learn that those three artists' combined ages do not exceed that of Neil Young.) The legend spot is going to Rod Stewart, who is one year older than Neil Young. Other top-line artists on this year's Glastonbury bill include Noah Kahan, Loyle Carner, Biffy Clyro, the Prodigy, and Alanis Morissette.

There are actually a lot of acts on this Glastonbury bill who could conceivably be considered legends. It's getting increasingly hard to separate legacy acts from of-the-moment ones, but the festival will feature a great many people with at least a couple of decades in the game. In addition to Young, Stewart, Morissette, and the Prodigy, this year's Glastonbury will feature the likes of John Fogerty, Nile Rogers & Chic,Busta Rhymes, Deftones, the Libertines, Weezer, TV On The Radio, Supergrass, Nick Lowe, Gary Numan, Franz Ferdinand, Beth Gibbons, Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol, En Vogue, Burning Spear, Black Uhuru, Cymande, the Selecter, Leftfield, Scissor Sisters, the Brian Jonestown Massacre, and Kaiser Chiefs.

And we haven't even gotten to many of the big names on the bill. It also includes Wet Leg, Father John Misty, Turnstile, St. Vincent, Lucy Dacus, Amyl And The Sniffers, Four Tet, Caribou, Brandi Carlile, Shaboozey, Denzel Curry, Faye Webster, Future Islands, Gracie Abrams, PinkPantheress, Japanese Breakfast, Beabadoobee, Djo, ANOHNI And The Johnsons, AJ Tracey, JADE, Floating Points, Kneecap, OSEES, Amaarae, BADBADNOTGOOD, Girl In Red, Goat, Katy J Pearson, Jorja Smith, Parcels, English Teacher, Overmono, Lola Young, Wolf Alice, Maribou State, and Ezra Collective, among many others. More acts are on the way. The entire affair is happening 6/25-29 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, and you can find the necessary information here.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Bob Dylan Explains Willie Nelson

December 22, 2025
News

Bad Bunny Brings Out J Balvin At Mexico City Tour Finale, Marking End Of Feud

December 22, 2025
News

Refused Play Farewell Show In Their Swedish Hometown

December 22, 2025
News

Nicki Minaj’s MAGA Turn Culminates In Appearance With Erika Kirk At Turning Point Festival

December 21, 2025
News

Watch The War On Drugs & Kurt Vile Cover R.E.M.’s “Country Feedback”

December 21, 2025
News

The Flaming Lips Defend Split With Steven Drozd

December 21, 2025