Thurston Moore Went On Track Star

10:38 AM EST on March 6, 2025

In the wildly popular YouTube/TikTok series Track Star, host Jack Coyne essentially plays "name that tune" with a wide-ranging cast of popular musicians (and, uh, Mark Zuckerberg) and gets them to talk about their experiences with the music in question. The latest guest on the show is erstwhile Sonic Youth co-leader Thurston Moore, who never misses an opportunity to hold court on the music of his life.

Coyne starts Moore off with some easily identifiable Ramones and Velvet Underground tunes before moving on to only slightly more obscure offerings. I was surprised he needed some coaching to identify Wire's "Three Girl Rhumba," but as they say, Thurston Moore has forgotten more than I've ever learned about music, so no judgment here. As always, his perspective on music history is appreciated. Watch below.

