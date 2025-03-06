Watch Julien Baker & Torres Play New Song “Bottom Of The Bottle” On The Daily Show

We're inching ever-closer to the release of Send A Prayer My Way, the new country-fried collaborative album from old friends Julien Baker and Torres. This album has been in the works for a long time, and before it was even announced, the duo went on The Tonight Show and performed their then-unreleased lead single "Sugar In The Tank." On Wednesday night, they ran that idea back, performing another as-yet-unreleased track on The Daily Show.

On last night's Daily Show, Julien Baker and Torres played a gorgeous new weeper called "Bottom Of The Bottle." Just like the early singles "Sylvia" and "Tuesday," this one has Torres on lead vocals, with Baker hitting some killer harmonies throughout. They wore sparkly nudie suits on an extremely busy stage, and they sounded amazing. The classic-country style agrees with them.

Baker and Torres also sat for an interview with Daily Show host Michael Kosta. (The show has a bunch of rotating hosts now, and Kosta was in the seat last night.) They talked about how the album came out of a pandemic-era text conversation, where they got their nudie suits made, and their histories with Christianity. Check out the performance and the interview below.

Send A Prayer My Way is out 4/18 on Matador.