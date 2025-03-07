Skip to Content
Black Moth Super Rainbow Announce New Album Soft New Magic Dream: Hear “Open The Fucking Fantasy”

12:07 AM EST on March 7, 2025

Black Moth Super Rainbow are back! The Pennsylvania electro-psych rock group have announced their new studio album Soft New Magic Dream, the follow-up to 2018's Panic Blooms. It'll be out in June, and you can hear lead single "Open The Fucking Fantasy" now.

Soft New Magic Dream is billed as a collection of "freaky love songs" that "funk up crunchy and rattle the speakers here and there, melt down gelatinous at the right temperatures, and even go full ballad in a few extra-soft spots." "Open The Fucking Fantasy" fits that description nicely, a distorted, blissed-out trip.

Listen to "Open The Fucking Fantasy" below, where you'll also see the album's tracklist and Black Moth Super Rainbow's upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Open The Fucking Fantasy"
02 "All 2 Of Us"
03 "Tastebud"
04 "Demon's Glue"
05 "The Dripping Royalty"
06 "Brain Waster"
07 "The Eyes In Season"
08 "Unknown Potion"
09 "Wet Spot Dare"
10 "Sea Of Hair"

TOUR DATES:
08/07 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
08/08 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's
08/09 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
09/11 - New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge
09/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
09/13 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
10/09 - Nashville, TN @ Main Stage at Eastside Bowl
10/10 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall
10/11 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Purgatory

Soft New Magic Dream is out 6/6 via Rad Cult.

