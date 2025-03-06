Courtney Love Covers Bob Dylan, Shares Update On New Album And Memoir

It has been a long time since alt-rock legend Courtney Love released any new music. Last year, she guested on 070 Shake's cover of Tim Buckley's "Song To The Siren," but the last time that she released a new song of her own was 2020, when she contributed "Mother" to the soundtrack of The Turning. America's Sweetheart, Love's one and only solo album, came out 21 years ago. But Love has been talking about how she's working on another solo LP, and she had more to say about that at a recent London event where she also sang an off-the-cuff cover of Bob Dylan's "Like A Rolling Stone."

On Tuesday night, Courtney Love did an onstage conversation with the writer and actor Todd Almond at London's Royal Geographical Society. The venue is next door to Royal Albert Hall, where Dylan first performed "Like A Rolling Stone" in 1965, and it was ostensibly to celebrate Almond's new book Slow Train Coming: Bob Dylan’s Girl From The North Country And Broadway's Rebirth, an oral history of the Bob Dylan musical that opened on Broadway just after pandemic restrictions lifted. At one point in the evening, an acoustic guitarist came to the stage, and Love sang a playful take on "Like A Rolling Stone," with Almond singing backup. It looked like they had fun up there. Watch some video below.

Last year, Courtney Love claimed that her upcoming solo album would feature Michael Stipe and Echo & The Bunnymen's Will Sergeant, but not the "rude" PJ Harvey. As the ever-reliable fkyeahcourtneylove Instagram account points out, Love said a bit more about the new LP at the London event. She claimed that Hole will never reunite but that former Hole bassist Melissa Auf Der Maur is involved with the album. She said that she's been working on the music since 2009 and that she'll tour with Auf Der Maur when it's out. Love also said that her memoir will be out by Christmas, via HarperCollins, and that might honestly be more exciting than a new record. Also, she reportedly continued to vape onstage all night, and she tried to hide her vape in her handbag after security made her stop. Sounds about right!