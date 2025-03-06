Clay Walker To Star In New Randy Travis Biopic

Randy Travis is the latest music legend to get his own biopic. Forever And Ever, Amen, named for one of the country star's most popular hits, will star country singer Clay Walker as Travis in his 40s and 50s, Today reports. Two other actors will be cast to play Travis as a child and a young man.

"We’ve been approached many times through the years about doing a movie… but the timing or team has never felt quite as good as it feels right now," Travis said in a press release about the film." With Clay on our side, and the creative direction he and the producers have, I feel good about telling my story through this medium."

Travis, 65, suffered a near-fatal stroke in 2013, but he defied doctors' expectations by learning to walk again following a successful brain surgery. In 2016, he performed "Amazing Grace" at his Country Music Hall of Fame induction. More recently, in 2024 Travis released his first new song since the stroke with the help of AI vocals. He just released another one called "Horses In Heaven" last month, and he's apparently still touring.

Walker, 55, has no previous acting credits. He's an executive producer on the movie. Walker has appeared onstage with Travis at multiple recent events including an Opry 100 event and the ACM Awards.