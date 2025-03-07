The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

5

Cootie Catcher - "Dumb Lit"

It's a funny phrase, "falling in love." It underscores how precarious the situation at hand can be, which might make you feel -- as Toronto indie pop band Cootie Catcher explain on their new single "Dumb Lit" -- as fragile as bird bones or an abandoned house on the brink of caving in. The band has explained that the song is "about the desire for connection and understanding from someone," and with that desire comes a hunger for stability: "I just wanna teach you how to land ten toes flat," goes one of the song's most endearing lines, sung over a warm slacker-rock groove. "Dumb Lit," then, doesn't really refer to intoxication in the usual sense. But being down bad? Now that's a hell of a drug. --Abby