Stream Eilis Frawley’s Cheeky And Ebullient Debut Album Fall Forward

Eilis Frawley is a drummer and percussionist from Australia now based in Berlin. Based on that description, I'd assume she was making some kind of ultra-hip techno for the deepest recesses of Berghain. Instead, on debut full-length Fall Forward, Frawley presents new-wavey post-punk and electro-pop with a playful skip in its step, topped by cheeky spoken word that touches on everything from feminism ("Be A Lady") to mental health in the music industry ("Hallucinations") to feeling like a stranger in your adopted home ("No Namer," with its lament, "The barista still calls me by the wrong name/ I've been a regular for three years"). It's like Wet Leg with more of a high-concept Jenny Hval streak. Stream the whole album below.

<a href="https://eilisfrawleydrums.bandcamp.com/album/fall-forward">Fall Forward by Eilis Frawley</a>

Fall Forward is out now on Sinnbus.