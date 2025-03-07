Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Stream Eilis Frawley’s Cheeky And Ebullient Debut Album Fall Forward

10:43 AM EST on March 7, 2025

Eilis Frawley is a drummer and percussionist from Australia now based in Berlin. Based on that description, I'd assume she was making some kind of ultra-hip techno for the deepest recesses of Berghain. Instead, on debut full-length Fall Forward, Frawley presents new-wavey post-punk and electro-pop with a playful skip in its step, topped by cheeky spoken word that touches on everything from feminism ("Be A Lady") to mental health in the music industry ("Hallucinations") to feeling like a stranger in your adopted home ("No Namer," with its lament, "The barista still calls me by the wrong name/ I've been a regular for three years"). It's like Wet Leg with more of a high-concept Jenny Hval streak. Stream the whole album below.

Fall Forward is out now on Sinnbus.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025
New Music

Sondre Lerche Takes On Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” For Annual Christmas Cover

December 23, 2025
New Music

Gracie Abrams – “Sold Out” (Feat. Bon Iver & Aaron Dessner)

December 22, 2025
New Music

Bad History Month – “The Fighters” (Dust From 1000 Years Cover)

December 22, 2025
New Music

BEA1991 – “Almost A Lover”

December 21, 2025