The Gotobeds Announce New Album Masterclass: Hear “Goes Away”

Pittsburgh's Gotobeds always had a misleading name. They use the sonic language of '90s punk and noise-rock, but they use it to make classically scraped-raw rock 'n' roll. They always reminded me of Hot Snakes, and nobody is going to bed while listening to Hot Snakes. It's been six years since the Gotobeds' released Debt Begins At 30, a record with guest appearances from luminaries like Pavement's Bob Nastanovich, Protomartyr’s Joe Casey and Greg Ahee, and Downtown Boys' Victoria Ruiz. Today, they've finally announced plans to follow that LP with a new one called Masterclass.

The Gotobeds just finished up a long tenure on Sub Pop, and now they've returned to 12XU, the same label that released their 2014 album The People Are Revolting. Their new LP Masterclass is coming this spring, and lead single "Goes Away" is a hearty, scratchy attack with some big hooks. Below, check out the Ryan Hizer-directed "Goes Away" video and the Masterclass tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Starz"

02 "Goes Away"

03 "Fante"

04 "All Leaves Turn"

05 "Face Down"

06 "Non-Fucking Fiction"

07 "Abasement"

08 "Second Sight"

09 "Hey John!"

10 "Mirror Writing"

Masterclass is out 5/16 on 12XU.