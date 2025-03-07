Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Cher Cover “Walking In Memphis” In Elvis Drag And Sing With Beck, Trey Anastasio, & More At Love Rocks NYC 2025

12:24 PM EST on March 7, 2025

Cher as Elvis singing "Walking In Memphis"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 06: Cher performs during the ninth annual LOVE ROCKS NYC benefit concert For God’s Love We Deliver at Beacon Theatre on March 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God’s Love We Deliver)

|Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

One a year, a delightfully random collection of stars descends upon New York's Beacon Theatre for the annual Love Rocks benefit for God's Love We Deliver. In 2024, the show included the Foo Fighters' cover of Wings' "Live And Let Die." This year's benefit went down Thursday night, and its luminaries included Cher, Beck, and Phish's Trey Anastasio. Jesse Malin, who recently returned to performing while recuperating from a stroke, was up onstage. So were people like Alicia Keys, Michael McDonald, Peter Frampton, Grace Bowers, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, the Eurythmics' Dave Stewart, and comedians Tracy Morgan and Alex Edelman, among others. The night ended with all of the participants coming onstage for an all-star take on Stevie Wonder's deathless 1973 classic "Higher Ground." Watch a fan video of that performance below.

Earlier in the show Cher, dressed as Elvis Presley, sang Marc Cohn's "Walking In Memphis."

@corylegendre

WALKING IN MEMPHIS The one and only CHER 3/6/2025 Love Rocks NYC #loverocksnyc #cher #music #timeless #ageless #fyp

♬ original sound - Cory Legendre | rununtilyoufly

Here's Alicia Keys saluting the late Roberta Flack by singing the Fugees' version of "Killing Me Softly With His Song":

Jesse Malin joined Ivan Neville for a cover of the Rolling Stones' "Heartbreaker (Doo Doo Doo)," and he dedicated it to the late David Johansen. Here's that:

And here's Tracy Morgan opening the whole thing up:

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne Denies Steven Drozd Was Fired: “What He Told Everyone Was A Lie”

December 23, 2025
News

Drake Rocks Out To Mk.gee’s “ROCKMAN,” Is Still Working On Iceman

December 23, 2025
News

“Georgia On My Mind,” “I Got Rhythm,” & “Dream A Little Dream Of Me” Among Standards Entering Public Domain In 2026

December 23, 2025
News

Asake Issues Statement On Crowd Crush Death At His Nairobi Stadium Show

December 22, 2025
News

Legendary Unreleased D’Angelo Song “Bitch” Unearthed

December 22, 2025
News

Bob Dylan Explains Willie Nelson

December 22, 2025