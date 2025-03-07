Watch Cher Cover “Walking In Memphis” In Elvis Drag And Sing With Beck, Trey Anastasio, & More At Love Rocks NYC 2025

One a year, a delightfully random collection of stars descends upon New York's Beacon Theatre for the annual Love Rocks benefit for God's Love We Deliver. In 2024, the show included the Foo Fighters' cover of Wings' "Live And Let Die." This year's benefit went down Thursday night, and its luminaries included Cher, Beck, and Phish's Trey Anastasio. Jesse Malin, who recently returned to performing while recuperating from a stroke, was up onstage. So were people like Alicia Keys, Michael McDonald, Peter Frampton, Grace Bowers, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, the Eurythmics' Dave Stewart, and comedians Tracy Morgan and Alex Edelman, among others. The night ended with all of the participants coming onstage for an all-star take on Stevie Wonder's deathless 1973 classic "Higher Ground." Watch a fan video of that performance below.

Earlier in the show Cher, dressed as Elvis Presley, sang Marc Cohn's "Walking In Memphis."

Here's Alicia Keys saluting the late Roberta Flack by singing the Fugees' version of "Killing Me Softly With His Song":

Jesse Malin joined Ivan Neville for a cover of the Rolling Stones' "Heartbreaker (Doo Doo Doo)," and he dedicated it to the late David Johansen. Here's that:

And here's Tracy Morgan opening the whole thing up: