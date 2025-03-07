Skip to Content
Brent Hinds Quits Mastodon

2:02 PM EST on March 7, 2025

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 28: Singer/guitarist Brent Hinds of Mastodon performs at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on June 28, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

|Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Mastodon are losing a member. The Atlanta metal legends announced today that Brent Hinds, their longtime lead guitarist and vocalist, is amicably leaving the band. Here's the message:

Friends and Fans, After 25 monumental years together, Mastodon and Brent Hinds have mutually decided to part ways.

We’re deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we’ve shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors. We are still very inspired and excited to show up for fans in this next chapter of Mastodon. As we move forward, all 2025 touring plans will remain intact. We look forward to seeing you on the road.

It sounds like Mastodon will continue to rumble onward in some new configuration, but Hinds' departure will be quite the BC/AD moment for them. To commemorate his time with the band, open up a jar of pickles and revisit our Leviathan retrospective.

