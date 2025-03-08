Kennedy Center Addresses The Dozens Of Show Cancelations Since Trump Takeover

Since Trump took presidency, Ben Folds, Renée Fleming, and Shonda Rhimes have all stepped down from their positions at the John F. Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts. Trump is in the process of eliminating the center's "woke" art as its longtime president Deborah Rutter and Joe Biden’s appointees to its board were fired, and now a statement has been released.

"In the spirit of transparency and due to the litany of misinformation being spread in the press, it is important to give the public a complete account of program cancellations over the last 6 months," the statement reads. "In fact, the only shows under the Kennedy Center programming umbrella that we have cancelled since February 12th were due to lack of sales or artist availability."

Here's the list:

• VOICES: Nadine Sierra - 11/10/24 - Cancelled due to artist illness

• WNO: Macbeth - 11/23/24 - one show cancelled due to fire/flood

• Shear Madness - 1/28-2/29/25 - Cancelled due to Theater repairs

• NEMR - 2/7/25 - Cancelled by artist

• Megan Gailey - 2/8/25 - Cancelled due to low ticket sales

• R&B Love Songs Edition - 2/13/25 - Cancelled by producer

• Shear Madness - 2/24, 2/26, 3/6, 3/12, 3/13 - Cancelled for low sales

• Balún-2/27/25 - Cancelled by artist

• Eureka Day - 3/4/25-3/22/25 - Cancelled by producer due to financial reasons

• RIOT! - 3/6/25-Cancelled due to artist availability

• An Evening with Issa Rae - 3/16/25 - Cancelled by artist

• Blacks in Wax - 3/15/25 - Cancelled by artist

• Lowcut Connie - 3/19/25 - Cancelled by artist

• Peter Wolf (Book Launch) 3/21/25 - Cancelled by artist Samhot - 3/21/25 - One show cancelled due to low ticket sales

• Skipper the Seal - Book Launch - 3/22/24 - Cancelled by artist

• Arts & Wellbeing Panel - 3/26/25- Cancelled by artist

• Amanda Rheaume - 4/5/25 - Cancelled by artist

• Bard and the Beat II - 4/18/25 - Cancelled by artist

• Saigon Nights - 4/19/25 - Cancelled by artist

• Bring them Home (Film) - 4/20/25- Cancelled by artist

• National Youth Poet Laureate Commemoration - 4/26/25 - Cancelled by artist

• NSO: A Peacock Among Pigeons - 5/20-21/25 - Cancelled for financial reasons

• Maria João Pires - 5/27/25 - Postponed to following season

• Bluey - 7/8-7/20/25- Postponed to following season

• Hamilton - March/April 2026 - Cancelled by producer

Hamilton, Rhiannon Giddons, Balún, Issa Rae, Low Cut Connie, Amanda Rheaume all shared statements for their cancellations. Though the list says A Peacock Among Pigeons was canceled for financial reasons, the Gay Men’s Chorus Of Washington shared a statement that seemed to dispute that, writing:

We are deeply disappointed with the news that our upcoming Pride performance with the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) has been canceled. The piece was intended to be a part of the Kennedy Center's Pride celebration and we were very excited to be collaborating with the NSO as their guest chorus on the piece titled "A Peacock Among Pigeons." We believe in the power of music to educate and uplift, to foster love, understanding, and community, and we regret that this opportunity has been taken away. While we are saddened by the decision, we are committed to this work and to our mission of raising our voices for equality for all. We are grateful for those who have supported us, and we will continue to seek spaces where our voices, our stories, and our music can be heard. To that end, we will be performing "A Peacock Among Pigeons" during our upcoming Choral Festival that is a part of World Pride 2025. We will continue to advocate for artistic expression that reflects the depth and diversity of our community and country. We will continue to sing and raise our voices for equality.

Kennedy Center also canceled Finn, a musical for gay, trans, and nonbinary youth, though it's not on their list. Performers will do a livestream from NYC this month instead. Parade is apparently still on.

A statement from Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller. pic.twitter.com/yTLlrzFAHW — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) March 5, 2025



https://www.instagram.com/reel/DGgTV22PD4p/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGYkN-gvqXX/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Issa Rae Pulls Out Of Kennedy Center Event "An Evening With Issa Rae" was scheduled for March 16 at the Kennedy Center, but Rae pulled out after 18 of the center's Democratic appointees were ousted and Trump was unanimously elected chairman. Rae shared the news via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/Vxwn1iL8fy — Def Pen (@DefPen) February 14, 2025



https://www.instagram.com/p/DGPUFZFOHyh/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading