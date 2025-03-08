Death Cab For Cutie’s Transatlanticism Got A Screamo/Metalcore Tribute

Have you ever wondered what Death Cab For Cutie's seminal fourth album Transatlanticism would sound like if it was screamo? Well you're in luck. A bunch of bands got together and transformed the iconic 2003 collection, titling it Farther Than Ever Before.

As Brooklyn Vegan points out, the compilation has the Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, Dreamwell, Hidden Mothers, Drought, Dying Whale, Funeral Homes, Like Father, and more. It's the first album in a new series called Sensitivity Patterns launched the Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, with each comp raising money for various causes. Here's what they said about it:

As artists, music comes as a source of joy, an outlet for stress, and a platform to speak on what is important in the world. When we are able to make a difference, it is something that can elate us and remind us of our importance as people living around other people, and use our platforms to contribute to this world around us. And while we do what we can, it is often easy to feel lost and wonder what we can do to help more, especially in times like these.

As situations in the world get consistently more dire for many different people, we are constantly looking for opportunities to help in whatever way we can. Sometimes, issues lie in various corners of the world (as we are currently seeing in Sudan, Palestine, Congo, Hawai’i, and many other places as they struggle against the heavy hand of imperialism). Other times, they live in our own backyard (the persecution of trans people, police violence against people of color, rampant homelessness, lack of addiction education and resources, and many more). We have personally been asking ourselves questions about if there is a way to make more of a tangible difference doing what we love to do.

This is the first release in a series we plan on doing called Sensitivity Patterns. Sensitivity Patterns is an ongoing project that seeks to unite our love of music and our passion for helping. We have set out to arrange full album cover compilations to fundraise for various causes. Covering full albums that are influential to us as individuals and impactful to culture beyond our DIY spheres with all proceeds from digital sales and limited physical releases going to charity.

Throughout the history of music, there are albums that stand out among the rest. Ones that are monolithic in their scope and their influence, and ones who seem to only age with grace as time passes since their release. One of these albums is without a doubt ‘Transatlanticism’ by Death Cab For Cutie and so that is where we begin.

Released in October of 2003, ‘Transatlanticism’ immediately had a hold on the music world and beyond. Songs that meander in the most thoughtful and esoteric manner, saccharine and somber vocal melodies, and meticulous details that create an immeasurable amount of atmosphere.

Coming together over the course of the last 13 months, the bands that have come together to create covers of such powerful and precious songs could not be any better. They have interpreted them all in ways that honor the originals but stay true to their artistic identities and create some really stunning versions of these songs.

We are eager to be working together to support the GLOBAL ACTION FOR TRANS EQUALITY and the PALESTINE CHILDREN’S RELIEF FUND. Two issues close to our hearts and ones that deserve as much attention and care as can be provided.

To get more info about each, please visit the following:

www.gate.ngo

www.pcrf.net

All proceeds from this release will be split down the middle and forwarded to the two organizations.

CDs and tapes are being manufactured based on demand, and the goal is for them to be shipped out around the release date of the full compilation at the end of March.