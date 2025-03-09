SNL: Watch Lady Gaga Ride A Suitcase, Serenade A Mouse, & Perform Mayhem Songs For The First Time

Lady Gaga's new album Mayhem came out on Friday, and to celebrate, the pop megastar did double duty as the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live. It was her fifth time as the show's musical guest, coming just a few weeks after her performance with the Lonely Island on SNL50: The Homecoming Concert. It was a funny show!

Gaga's monologue had some Joker digs and a reference to her performance with R. Kelly the last time she hosted in 2013. She performed "Abracadabra" and "Killah," the latter partly in the halls of Studio 8H, live for the first time. Bowen Yang introduced the first performance, while the second was introduced by Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson, and Sarah Sherman.

Gaga starred in sketches that saw her play an aspiring chef riding an electric suitcase, a Roaring Twenties-obsessed funeral director, a woman on a date singing deranged lyrics to Eric Clapton's "Wonderful Tonight," a waitress at a Friendly's that opens a pit to hell, an old lady in an ad for "little red glasses," and a brunchgoer singing to her friends about not using trendy slang like "slay" anymore.

In the pre-taped sketches, Gaga also played a high school student cheering on a weightlifting rodent, as well as an actor in a L'Oréal "easy run" mascara commercial parody. During Weekend Update, Mikey Day played "Lady Gaga's husband" Lord Gaga, and former cast member Mike Myers returned as Elon Musk for the Oval Office cold open.

Watch highlights below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=ExNnHxMXJrs

https://youtube.com/watch?v=vjbInjYp2ew