Watch The Zombies’ Colin Blunstone Join Finneas For “Time Of The Season” In LA

In January, Finneas covered the Zombies' 1968 classic "Time Of The Season" for Triple J's Like A Version series. Colin Blunstone, who sang lead vocals on the original recording, said he was "thrilled" by Finneas' "really special" interpretation of it, and so Finneas began incorporating his "Time Of The Season" cover into his live shows. At his show in Los Angeles last week, Blunstone joined him for a duet of "Time Of The Season" onstage. It must've been special for Finneas and all, but I'm mostly just impressed Blunstone's upper register still sounds that good. Check out some clips below.