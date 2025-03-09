Skip to Content
Watch Doechii Join Lauryn Hill On “Doo Wop (That Thing)” At Jazz In The Gardens

5:45 PM EDT on March 9, 2025

Three women have won Best Rap Album at the Grammys: Ms. Lauryn Hill (as a member of Fugees), Cardi B, and most recently Doechii. Both Hill and Doechii performed at Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival in Miami Saturday night, and during Hill's set, she brought out Doechii to do "Doo Wop (That Thing)" together.

"Doo Wop (That Thing)" comes from Hill's R&B Grammy-winning solo album, 1998's The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill. Doechii thanked the Fugees member on social media, writing: "Thank you Miss Lauryn Hill. Thank you. My heart is so full. She is my hero. This is the greatest honor hip hop could give me. Praise God … my entire body is vibrating with joy right now. I’ll never forget this day!" She also shared, "I never been so nervous in my life 😭 she is a QUEEN."

It looks like the Swamp Princess also did a bit of her own "Denial Is A River," as Hill swayed and smiled in the background. A true passing-of-the-torch moment. See clips below.

Thank you Miss Lauryn Hill. Thank you. My heart is so full. She is my hero. This is the greatest honor hip hop could give me. Praise God… my entire body is vibrating with joy right now. I’ll never forget this day! EVER! https://t.co/xOWpSpTyCo

— Swamp Princess (@officialdoechii) March 9, 2025

Lauryn Hill, Doechii & DJ Miss Milan.pic.twitter.com/u5LkEHvgsW

— Milan Darlin Milan(@DJMissMilan) March 9, 2025

Lauryn Hill brought out Doechii on stage to perform "Doo Wop (that thing)" together at Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival pic.twitter.com/awizpfWs0U

— Everything Doechii(@EDoechii) March 9, 2025

DOECHII & LAURYN HILLpic.twitter.com/c0t1bbFeW8

— Doechii Brasil (@doechiibrasil) March 9, 2025

