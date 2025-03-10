Zulu Frontman Denies Abuse Allegations As Band Performs Without Him In São Paulo

Los Angeles hardcore punk band Zulu performed at NDP in São Paolo, Brazil on Sunday. Frontman Anaiah Muhammad, however, wasn't there, with guitarist Dez Yusuf filling in on vocals. It appears that the band, which started as Muhammad's solo project, didn't address Muhammad's absence, but the performance came a day after a former partner of his accused him in detail of physical and psychological abuse.

The singer-songwriter Simpson shared a lengthy post on Instagram last Saturday, alleging that Muhammad became violent shortly after the two moved in together about a year ago. "In April of last year we had an encounter that was initially consensual which resulted in me being so traumatized, I was gaslit by him into thinking I was on my period until I was able to visit a healthcare provider after a subsequent encounter where he choked me so hard it left a big bruise near my neck down to part of my collarbone, and I knew after showing it to someone I needed to seek help," Simpson wrote.

The statement goes on to allege additional instances of physical abuse, as well as harassment and assault at the hands of Muhammad's friends, including other Zulu band members. Simpson claims harassment continued even after changing her address and phone number; on Sunday night, Muhammad issued a statement of his own, denying all allegations.

Simpson's statement reads, in part:

Knowing something was deeply, deeply wrong, I began sharing my experience and feelings with people who may know of someone else harmed by Anaiah, and I uncovered an extensive, horrifying pattern of abuse I was the latest victim in.

Some of their abuse took place also in the same space we were living in together. Other victims including but not limited to other musicians or sisters from the moque he attends.

Anaiah built a persona for himself: charismatic, friendly, respectful, principled — which make him very trustworthy to an outsider’s perspective, but women and femmes who he has used this performance to, to pursue and coerce/pressure them into sex with him, know him as the opposite. When describing how they were feeling after these situations occurred, their feelings ranged from blindsided, uncomfortable, confused, violated, to being triggered to mental instability from the interactions. His personality, like a switch, changed when he didn’t get what he wanted. He previously punched holes around the apartment, drove recklessly with me in the car, has threatened to harm himself, on an occasion with his weapon, to others and to myself. While I am aware of the issues he platforms and the ways he presents himself as charming, sensitive, and intuitive, it does not shock me that only people who have been involved with him intimately know about or are even aware of this side.

After a few weeks passed, I was in my room discussing to a friend who had come to visit me there, over a very long call all that had transpired since the last time I saw her, Anaiah recorded part of my conversation through our bedroom walls and used it and has been using that clip to justify all of the harm he has put me through. He sent it to the person I was discussing, who he previously warned me was going to hurt me, and she said she was coming over right then to do that, and he opened our front door to allow her to do that. She came over with her family members and kicked my bedroom door in while I was naked in bed and on the phone with my friend, and pushed me and demanded I stand up and fight her then and there while her family stood in my doorway and recorded this on their iPhone, Anaiah standing beside them.

She stood in my bed screaming over me for about 10 minutes until the neighbors called the police and about 14 cars, marked and unmarked arrived to the residence.

We all declined to talk to police and she left with this recording of me and the friend I was on the phone with while this was occurring, rescued me shortly after and allowed me to stay at his place for the next few days despite recovering from Covid, while I could figure out my next move.

We all moved out that month and this event displaced our other Black female roommate, who has been isolated throughout this for standing up to him and supporting me.

Later on in the same day, his bandmate called me and his other victim from the mosque, feigning sincerity and care, but was instructed to record both of our conversations with him, and was asking us questions about the nature of our relationships with Anaiah and what occurred, and was sending them to other people— which we now know is in case of anything like this, they have an alibi. We told him to leave us alone, not to record us, and blocked him. He proceeded to go on a rant slandering both of us and calling us liars and saying we were trying to “destroy what he worked so hard for”, when none of this was ever about Zulu until they made it so, railroading all of the abuse and misconduct taking place and creating a narrative for us to be jilted lovers, instead of people who were deeply and repeatedly traumatized by Anaiah. Harassment persisted for months— I was being stopped outside by people he knows asking if I am still okay with [them], I have been harassed for months through social media and telephonically, up until the fires this year, where someone he knew also from the mosque who helped him move out of our old apartment identified himself to txt me and call me a n*gger. Anaiah has shut down or cut off anyone who has attempted to bring this up to him. My friend who was playing in his band while this was happening who choose to support me was fired and replaced without notice and told he made Anaiah feel "uncomfortable" after being repeatedly asked how I feel about him continuing to perform with him.

Shortly after this event where I was assaulted in my bedroom took place, I sought out mediation despite not being physically able to stomach being in his presence, and the mediator informed me that Anaiah said he would be taking self-accountability which is veritably untrue, and the mediator said that Anaiah asked if I would stop talking about this. This was never mediated. Anaiah has employed many isolation tactics to discourage me from being this public until now, attempting to preserve his image and ensure I was unheard and he was effectively, somehow, the victim. I want to name here now that Anaiah is not safe. He parrots language of revolution and community without actually ever personifying these things, and is incredibly skilled in manipulation. His refusal to acknowledge exactly what harm he has done to understand and apologizing and explaining what actions you’re going to take to those around you to not cause this kind of harm again makes him at the very least, extremely toxic, and very dangerous, especially to Black women. With a platform with such messaging as being pro-Black, pro-liberation, antiestablishment, this community deserves restorative justice.

After changing addresses, phone numbers, and choosing not to revisit spaces this man frequents to avoid any interaction, I finally feel safe enough to share this much. This does not cover the full scope of all experiences and detail all of the grooming, manipulation, and coercion that took place over the past 2 years. I still very much feel unsafe in certain places in LA, including religious settings, out of fear of running into him or any of these people who I know are enabling his behavior again. The impact of fleeing this situation has been utterly debilitating and affects me day to day, every single day.

I have asked privately but I will now ask publicly, not to support or collaborate with Anaiah or any of his various projects until he takes accountability for his actions. I ask that you do not engage in any victim blaming. Anaiah has and will continue to attempt to deflect blame and portray himself as a victim and I ask that you focus on the impact of his actions and and the impact and ripple effect of harm he has caused myself and others— by way of coercion, sexual assault, displacement, invasion of privacy, gaslighting, harassment, firing, triangulation, isolation, manipulation.