Lil Nas X – “Dreamboy”

For more than a year now, Lil Nas X has been building up to the release of a new album, which seems to be called Dreamboy. Early in 2024, he released "J CHRIST" and "Where Do We Go Now," two singles that met a chilly commercial reception. He responded by leaking some of his own music on SoundCloud, and he later released two more tracks "Light Again!" and "Need Dat Boy." (Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter co-produced the former.) Today, Lil Nas X shares what appears to be his new LP's title track.

Lil Nas X didn't announce the release of "Dreamboy" ahead of time; the song's press release went out at midnight last night, just as it hit streaming services. (Another new track called "Hotbox" is coming on Friday.) "Dreamboy is an uptempo pop-rap confection with lyrics about succeeding in the face of past failure and religious outrage: "Can't show me mercy/ Y'all hate, I don't deserve it/ I heard the shit y'all say about me when y'all in 'em churches." At times, it sounds a bit like Anderson .Paak.

The "Dreamboy" video is one single shot, and it's Lil Nas X performing against a white background in what appears to be a Barbie-doll box. But he doesn't look like a doll. He looks like an old-school Rat Pack entertainer, wearing a suit and smoking a cigarette. Check it out below.