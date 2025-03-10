Set Dressing – “date line”

Scott fair is the guitarist and producer for the band Mandy, Indiana, and he also makes his own music under the name Set Dressing. A press release describes Set Dressing as "a Mandy, Indiana side-project represented only by an avatar," so Fair isn't exactly presenting it as his own thing. Last month, we heard "class valedictorian," the first single released under the Set Dressing name. Next month, Set Dressing will release the debut EP i can't be alone tonite. Now, Set Dressing has another song to its (his? their?) name.

The newest Set Dressing track is a swirling, bleeping number called "date line." It's basically vaporwave, but you could conceivably dance to it. The Gretchen Kruger-directed video goes hard on trippy VHS imagery. In a press release, Set Dressing says, "As 'date line' draws influence from 90s toy sounds and advertisements, Gretchen and I discussed how this might influence the visuals. The film Skinamarink and its use of toys and liminal spaces was a reference. We felt that there was a dark undercurrent to this track that was being masked by a sugary, day-glo coat of paint. The song and visual explore how bright plastic packaging can distract from more sinister or harmful intentions." Below, check out the "date line" video and the new EP's tracklist.

The i can't be alone tonite EP is out 4/11 on Fire Talk. The Set Dressing project will make its live debut 4/12 in the basement of Manchester's P3 Annihilation Eve, with another show 5/4 at Salvord's Sounds From The Other City fest.