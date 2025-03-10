Grails Announce New Album Miracle Music: Hear “Silver Bells”

Grails went half a decade between albums before dropping 2023's Aches En Maat on us, but this time around the Portland instrumental experimentalists will be returning with new music much more quickly. Less than two years later, they're set to release Miracle Music this spring. Opening track "Silver Bells" is by no means a cover of the holiday classic. Instead, it's a gradually building tidal wave of futuristic vibes reportedly built from Florida breaks and vintage bank-heist soundtracks, centered on synthesizers and a steadily clattering beat.

Grails co-founder Emil Amos offered this statement:

One of the most aggressive songs Grails has ever put down, "Silver Bells" eschews guitars for the pulsing urgency of 1980s Electro tracks that denoted a coming era of 'Future Music.' Now that we're fully in that future, these sounds have more tension and meaning than we could have imagined. “Silver Bells” unveils a newly revived mission within Grails to uncover the strangest horizons and floor it into whatever bizarre emotional world that is.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Silver Bells"

02 "Primeval Lite I-II"

03 "Earthly Life"

04 "Homemade Crucifix"

05 "Harmonious Living"

06 "Strange Paradise"

07 "Perfect Etercuss"

08 "Visible Darkness"

09 "Choir Commencement"

TOUR DATES:

04/30 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar %

05/01 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room %

05/02 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall #

05/03 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill #

05/04 - Sacramento, CA @ Cafe Colonial #

05/06 - Eugene, OR @ John Henry's @

05/07 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos @

05/09 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ^

% with Nate Mercereau

# with Expensive Shit

@ with somesurprises

^ with Cosmic Tones Research Trio

Miracle Music is out 5/16 on Temporary Residence. Pre-order it here.