The National’s Matt Berninger Announces New Album Get Sunk And First-Ever Solo Tour

In 2020, the National's Matt Berninger released his debut solo album Serpentine Prison. Today, the beloved indie rock frontman is announcing its followup, Get Sunk, as well as his first-ever solo tour.

Get Sunk features collaborators Meg Duffy (Hand Habits), Julia Laws (Ronboy), Kyle Resnick (the National, Beirut), Garret Lang, Sterling Laws, Booker T. Jones, Harrison Whitford, Mike Brewer, and the Walkmen’s Walter Martin and Paul Maroon. The record was co-written by engineer Sean O’Brien.

"Our hearts are like old wells filled with pennies and worms," Berninger says of the process of making Get Sunk. "I can’t resist going down to the bottom of mine to see what else is there. But sometimes you can get yourself stuck."

The lead single "Bonnet Of Pins" is out now. It's a rich, breezy tune that kicks off with the depressing opening line, "It takes a lot to really disappear," before blossoming into a beautiful, complicated love song. Below, dive into that track and see his tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Inland Ocean"

02 "No Love"

03 "Bonnet Of Pins"

04 "Frozen Oranges"

05 "Breaking Into Acting" (Feat. Hand Habits)

06 "Nowhere Special"

07 "Little By Little"

08 "Junk"

09 "Silver Jeep" (Feat. Ronboy)

10 "Times Of Difficulty"

TOUR DATES:

05/19 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

05/20 - San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

05/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theatre

05/23 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/24 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/26 - Toronto, ON @ Concert Hall

05/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/29 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

05/30 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

08/23 - Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street

08/25 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers

08/26 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

08/27 - London, UK @ Troxy

08/28-31 - Nr Tolland Royal, Wiltshire, UK @ End Of The Road Festival

08/31 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg

09/01 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Olt Rivierenhof

09/02 - Paris, France @ Elysee Montmartre

09/04 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys

09/05 - Copehagen, Denmark @ Vega

09/06 - Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller Music Hall

Get Sunk is out 5/30 via Book/Concord. Pre-order it here.