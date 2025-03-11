Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

The National’s Matt Berninger Announces New Album Get Sunk And First-Ever Solo Tour

10:00 AM EDT on March 11, 2025

In 2020, the National's Matt Berninger released his debut solo album Serpentine Prison. Today, the beloved indie rock frontman is announcing its followup, Get Sunk, as well as his first-ever solo tour.

Get Sunk features collaborators Meg Duffy (Hand Habits), Julia Laws (Ronboy), Kyle Resnick (the National, Beirut), Garret Lang, Sterling Laws, Booker T. Jones, Harrison Whitford, Mike Brewer, and the Walkmen’s Walter Martin and Paul Maroon. The record was co-written by engineer Sean O’Brien.

"Our hearts are like old wells filled with pennies and worms," Berninger says of the process of making Get Sunk. "I can’t resist going down to the bottom of mine to see what else is there. But sometimes you can get yourself stuck."

The lead single "Bonnet Of Pins" is out now. It's a rich, breezy tune that kicks off with the depressing opening line, "It takes a lot to really disappear," before blossoming into a beautiful, complicated love song. Below, dive into that track and see his tour dates.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Inland Ocean"
02 "No Love"
03 "Bonnet Of Pins"
04 "Frozen Oranges"
05 "Breaking Into Acting" (Feat. Hand Habits)
06 "Nowhere Special"
07 "Little By Little"
08 "Junk"
09 "Silver Jeep" (Feat. Ronboy)
10 "Times Of Difficulty"

TOUR DATES:
05/19 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
05/20 - San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club
05/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theatre
05/23 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/24 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/26 - Toronto, ON @ Concert Hall
05/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
05/29 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
05/30 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
08/23 - Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street
08/25 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers
08/26 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
08/27 - London, UK @ Troxy
08/28-31 - Nr Tolland Royal, Wiltshire, UK @ End Of The Road Festival
08/31 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg
09/01 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Olt Rivierenhof
09/02 - Paris, France @ Elysee Montmartre
09/04 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys
09/05 - Copehagen, Denmark @ Vega
09/06 - Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller Music Hall

Get Sunk is out 5/30 via Book/Concord. Pre-order it here.

Chantal Anderson

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Che Releases Surprise Rest In Bass Deluxe Edition

December 25, 2025
New Music

Bad Beat Share New EP For Christmas

December 25, 2025
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025
New Music

Sondre Lerche Takes On Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” For Annual Christmas Cover

December 23, 2025
New Music

Gracie Abrams – “Sold Out” (Feat. Bon Iver & Aaron Dessner)

December 22, 2025