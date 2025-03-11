Flying Lotus Announces Ash Soundtrack: Hear “Oxygene”

Flying Lotus' new sci-fi film Ash hits theaters next week, and Baby Driver’s Eiza González and Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul star as the leads. Today, FlyLo is announcing the soundtrack and unveiling the lead single "Oxygene."

"Working on the score was both inspiring and challenging," the musician — who released the surprise EP Spirit Box in October — explains. He continues:

I spent most of the time writing it during the final postproduction and color grading when I was in New Zealand, running back and forth to different rooms to check on progress and going into my lil cave there and working with just my laptop and controller. I drew inspiration from composers who primarily just used synths to create soundtracks, like John Carpenter, Akira Yamaoka, Angelo Badalamenti, and Vangelis. It was a great time trying to find a distinctive sound for the movie that also felt fresh and unique for me to explore.

The penultimate track "What's Wrong Peach?" is led by Kuedo and features both FlyLo and Miguel Atwood-Ferguson. "Confronted" has guest Little Snake and the final track "Obey" has Niki Randa. Check out "Oxygene" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Oxygene"

02 "Surface"

03 "Intrigue And Window"

04 "Horizon"

05 "Immovable Objects"

06 "Questionable Sandstorm"

07 "In The Walls"

08 "Safe Room"

09 "Something In Her Voice"

10 "A Teebs Dream (Earth Version)"

11 "A Curious Mind"

12 "Hole"

13 "Confronted" – Flying Lotus & Little Snake

14 "Greebles"

15 "Mouth Blood"

16 "It's Out There"

17 "Sonatina"

18 "Your Candelabra"

19 "13 Hours"

20 "Rebirth"

21 "Unusual Activity"

22 "Immediate Danger"

23 "Stray"

24 "I'll Never Let You Leave"

25 "Surface::Leaving"

26 "What's Wrong Peach?" – Kuedo Feat. Flying Lotus & Miguel Atwood-Ferguson

27 "Obey" – Flying Lotus & Niki Randa

Ash is out 3/19 via Milan. Pre-order it here.