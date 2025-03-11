Skip to Content
The Convenience – “Opportunity”

1:31 PM EDT on March 11, 2025

Phillip Thompson

The Convenience are gearing up for the release of their sophomore effort Like Cartoon Vampires. The New Orleans post-punk duo has shared the singles “I Got Exactly What I Wanted” and "Dub Vultures," and now they're back with the twinkly, off-kilter "Opportunity."

"'Opportunity' existed as an extended jam for months before being edited and spliced down into a form," Nick Corson explains. "During recording, various household objects were shoved in guitar strings to get those percussive sounds. Lyrics are somewhat inspired by the film Opening Night."

Watch director Nick Corson's "Opportunity" video below.

Like Cartoon Vampires is out 4/18 via Winspear.

