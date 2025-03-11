Florry Announce New Album Sounds Like…: Hear “Hey Baby”

Florry started out as a bedroom solo project from Philadelphia indie rocker Francie Medosch, but it evolved into a twangy, countrified full-band situation in time for the release of 2023's The Holey Bible, which we named Album Of The Week. Since then, Florry have been working comfortably in rootsy territory. Medosch has relocated to Burlington, Vermont, and Florry are the kind of band that will cover Wilco with Kurt Vile. We'll hear more of that sound later this spring, when Florry release their new LP Sounds Like...

Florry recorded Sounds Like... in Asheville, North Carolina, with MJ Lenderman/Wednesday collaborator Colin Miller behind the boards. (Miller is a member of Lenderman's band the Wind, and he'll release his own solo album Losin' next month.) Francie Medosch cites the Minutemen -- or, more precisely, "the Jackass theme song" -- as a big influence on the LP. Lead single "Hey Baby" is a quirky shamble about an uneven romantic relationship, and Medosch sings it in a Dylan-esque honk while the band finds a gorgeous ramshackle groove. Below, check out "Hey Baby" and the Sounds Like... tracklist.

<a href="https://florry.bandcamp.com/album/sounds-like">Sounds Like... by Florry</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "First it was a movie, then it was a book"

02 "Waiting Around To Provide"

03 "Hey Baby"

04 "Sexy"

05 "Truck Flipped Over '19"

06 "Big Something"

07 "Dip Myself In Like An Ice Cream Cone"

08 "Say Your Prayers Rock"

09 "Pretty Eyes Lorraine"

10 "You Don't Know"

Sounds Like... is out 5/23 on Dear Life Records.