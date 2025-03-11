Lil Nas X – “Big Dummy!”

Lil Nas X would like us to know that he's fully, completely back. For more than a year, he's been building up to the release of a still-unannounced album that seems to be called Dreamboy. He cranked out a bunch of tracks over the course of 2024, but the rollout wasn't smooth. On Monday, Lil Nas X attempted to reset things, releasing the new LP's catchy, low-stakes title track. Today, he's got another new song, and it's a good one.

The new Lil Nas X song "Big Dummy!" echoes "Dreamboy" with its Barbie-looking single art and its simple, performance-centric music video. The song is a sleek, catchy two-minute bounce. It's more rap than pop, and it makes a nice showcase for Lil Nas X's effortless charisma. After trying to launch his new album by leaning into shock value, he's found an approach that seems to fit much better. I hope it works. Check out the "Big Dummy!" video below.