Feeble Little Horse – “This Is Real”

Feeble Little Horse had a wild 2023. Their sophomore album Girl With Fish was one of the best albums of the year, landing them a spot on our annual Best New Bands list. Sadly, they had to cancel their tour in support of that album, making some of us a little nervous about the future of the band. But there's no need to be nervous anymore!

Feeble Little Horse are back today with their first official release since Girl With Fish. It's a new single called "This Is Real," and it's just as noisy, unpredictable, and fun as you'd expect, with some almost nu-metal guitars in the mix. Vocalist Lydia Slocum says of the track:

I think it's important that this song is released to turn the page, but also to enjoy the product of sitting with something for a record​ breaking amount of time for us as a band. We wrote our past 2 albums with this indescribable urgency, and I think ​"This Is Real​" happened while the burner was turned to low if that makes sense. I wouldn't say this track can function as a prophecy for what our sound will become for the next album, but it's become something no other song will ever quite compare to. I seriously grew so much as a person from the beginning to end of the writing process, since the song started when we had to cancel our tour and finally finished just a few weeks ago. I hope this track can function as a time capsule for our fans the same way it has for us.

Check out "This Is Real" below.