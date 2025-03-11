Minus The Bear Announce Reunion Tour

Seattle indie rockers Minus The Bear, one of the signature bands of the '00s, broke up in 2018, after playing a big farewell tour and a triumphant final hometown show. Now, they're back. Last week, the great Las Vegas emo nostalgia-fest Best Friends Forever announced its second lineup, and the headliners include Jawbreaker, Rilo Kiley, and Minus The Bear, who will play their 2005 album Menos El Oso in full. That show won't be a one-off. Today, Minus The Bear announce a full fall reunion tour that'll go all the way across North America before wrapping up with a two-night stand in Seattle.

On the upcoming tour, Minus The Bear will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Menos El Oso by playing the album in full every night. Here's what guitarist David Knudson has to say about that:

Menos El Oso put us on a trajectory that none of us were expecting. There is a "before 'Pachuca Sunrise' video" moment in time, and then there is an "after 'Pachuca Sunrise' video" moment in time. It seemed like once people heard that song, and saw that video, everyone went straight to Limewire, Napster, Soulseek, BitTorrent, etc. and shared the album immediately. Celebrating the twentieth anniversary of something this monumental in our lives is a gift. Having the chance to appreciate it with our fans, families and fellow bandmates while we are all alive and kicking is an opportunity I can’t wait to embrace.

TOUR DATES:

10/04 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/06 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

10/07 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

10/08 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

10/10 - Las Vegas, NV @ Best Friends Forever Festival

10/11-12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

10/14 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

10/17 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

10/18 - Austin, TX @ Emo's Austin

10/21 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

10/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

10/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/25 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/05 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

11/07 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/08 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

11/11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

11/12 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

11/14 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

11/15-16 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

11/18 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

11/21-22 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

11/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

11/28-29 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox