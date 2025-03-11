Adult Mom Announce New Album Natural Causes: Hear “Crystal”

Adult Mom returned earlier this year with the single "Door Is In Your Hand," their first release since 2022. Now, the Stevie Knipe-led band -- fleshed out from their solo project into a full four-piece -- has announced a whole new album on the way. It's called Natural Causes, and before it's out in May, they're sharing another new single "Crystal" today.

Knipe wrote Natural Causes between 2020 and 2023, with a lot of the material coming after they underwent intensive cancer treatment in their late twenties. It turns out that a brush with death really can make you see your life flash before your eyes. And so Natural Causes also sees Knipe pick apart past toxic relationships and examine their own identity with a new perspective.

Taking cues from "early R.E.M., old folk standards, and harsher nu-metal tones," "Crystal" grows from a twangy singer-songwriter jaunt to a full-blown grunge rocker. Check it out and see the Natural Causes tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Door Is Your Hand"

02 "21"

03 "Benadryl"

04 "Crystal"

05 "Burned Off"

06 "Matinee"

07 "You In June"

08 "How About Now"

09 "Headline"

Natural Causes is out 5/9 via Epitaph.