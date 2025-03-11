Skip to Content
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Cover “Come On Eileen” In London

4:30 PM EDT on March 11, 2025

You should go see Sabrina Carpenter in concert if you can. It's fun! On her ongoing Short N' Sweet Tour, there's a portion where she plays "spin the bottle," but the bottle's landing location determines what song she'll perform next -- often a cover, sometimes a live debut. On Sunday night in London the bottle landed on "Come On Eileen," Dexys Midnight Runners' 1982 hit. She sure looked like she had a lot of fun singing it.

Carpenter's cover song choices tend to skew more retro; she's done decades-old classics like "Mamma Mia," "Super Freak," "Material Girl," and more since the tour began. Each show, Carpenter also picks someone in the audience to "arrest for being too hot." Sometimes that person is a celebrity, and her London shows included arrests of Salma Hayek and Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton. (She's previously "arrested" popular actors like Margaret Qualley, Rachel Sennott, and Millie Bobby Brown, the latter of whom recently revealed her middle name is actually Bonnie. So, that's Millie Bonnie Brown Bongiovi to you now.)

Carpenter's stint in the UK also included a BRITs performance, which caught some flack for its suggestive content. She went on before the "9:00 p.m. watershed," a term they use over there to indicate when channels can start broadcasting material that isn't family-friendly. Carpenter alluded to the mild controversy in an Instagram post: "I now know what watershed is!!!!"

See clips of Carpenter in the UK below.

